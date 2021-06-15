2 teens charged after mall security guard wounded by gunfire

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been arrested in a shooting outside Atlanta’s Lenox Square mall, the latest in a string of shootings at the shopping complex.

Atlanta police say the two 15-year-olds wanted to get into the Lenox Square Apple store after the mall had closed Sunday when one of the teens shot and critically injured a security guard.

Police say the teens — a boy and a girl — were in custody at a youth detention center. Police say they’ve been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

The security guard was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

