Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

2 teens charged after mall security guard wounded by gunfire

By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been arrested in a shooting outside Atlanta’s Lenox Square mall, the latest in a string of shootings at the shopping complex.

Atlanta police say the two 15-year-olds wanted to get into the Lenox Square Apple store after the mall had closed Sunday when one of the teens shot and critically injured a security guard.

Police say the teens — a boy and a girl — were in custody at a youth detention center. Police say they’ve been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

The security guard was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street

Latest News

The scene of a mass shooting that killed one and injured seven others on Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Savannah mayor joining other mayors to push for gun violence prevention legislation
Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of...
South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions
To end persistent poverty for families, Step Up Savannah is launching a new tool CALLED code to...
Step Up Savannah launching new CODE tool to help end poverty for families
People in our community in need of a warm meal and a place to rest have it.
Old Savannah City Mission reopens