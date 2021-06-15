Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Police confirm the shooting suspect has been found dead
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.
Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.
Smith said the shots were fired by employee Andreas Horton, age 34 of DeKalb County.
Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say Horton left the scene in a Jeep following the shooting.
David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins, both of Boaz, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville, were injured in the shooting and transported to Marshall Medical Center South. Sampson and Byrd were later transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.
At this time, detectives are still processing the scene.
Guntersville officers located Horton’s vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. near the Guntersville City Cemetery.
After further investigation, officers located the Horton deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Guntersville Police Department handled the scene.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted about the shooting on Tuesday afternoon:
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith’s prepared statement:
A statement released by Mueller Co. is below:
See a statement from Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea below:
