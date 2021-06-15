Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. employee risks life to free victim from fiery crash

(WTOC viewer)
By Dal Cannady
Updated: 8 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County employee is credited with saving a young woman’s life a few days ago after he found her in a fiery car crash.

Bobby Ivey said it took him a few seconds as he drove by to realize what he saw up in the yard and turn around to see if anyone needed help. Then he realized he had only a few seconds to act.

Ivey shrugs off any praise as a hero. He pulled up to the crash and saw a driver inside just moments before the flames ignited.

“Got the door open and reached in to get the young lady and pull her out. Her legs or her feet appeared to be pinned up under the dashboard,” Ivey said.

He says he could see flames begin to rise as he struggled.

“I dropped to my knees and said a quick prayer. ‘Lord, don’t let this young lady burn up in this car,’” he said.

He pulled the driver free and got her to safety. He modestly described it all to county commissioners Tuesday morning at their meeting. County leaders say they are proud, but not surprised.

“I guarantee if he saw it, he jumped out immediately. He’s always willing to help any and everybody, even if he puts his life on the line,” Bulloch County Chairman Roy Thompson said.

Ivey brushed off any praise and asked everyone to continue to pray for the young lady who remains hospitalized in intensive care and faces months of recovery.

County leaders say they’re already looking at ways they can further honor Ivey for his quick actions.

