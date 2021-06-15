Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. road renamed for first African-American commissioner

The new Alston Boulevard.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time leader in Bulloch County is now remembered with a road named after him.

As a long-time county commissioner, the late Gordon Alston helped pave the way for generations in Bulloch County and was among the early visionaries of Mill Creek Park.

Folks say it’s only fitting that the entrance now carry his name.

County leaders unveiled the sign for Alston Boulevard to the delight of friends and loved ones. Alston won election in 1984 as the first African-American commissioner and he served 20 years until his death.

Colleagues and family members say he would be proud of what the park offers for families, but he would shy away from credit like this.

“He wasn’t the kind of person who sought recognition for the things he’d done. He liked for his deeds to just speak for him,” his son, Sidney Alston, said.

The entrance road had previously been named for long-time Recreation Department Director Mike Rollins.

