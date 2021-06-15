Burton Fire asks that 911 callers stay on the phone with dispatchers to avoid false alarms

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A false 911 call for a drowning in Broad River led first responders searching for an emergency that didn’t exist over the weekend.

First responders found the man who the caller thought was in danger actually just waving to his family on the shore. 911 operators tried to call the man back to get more information but he did not pick up. That left rescue crews searching for longer than needed.

Burton Fire wants to remind the community how to use 911 so emergency workers are able to respond to emergencies and clear mistaken calls as quickly as possible.

“So we ask people, by all means, call 911 but please, if you can stop and call 911, please stop and call 911,” said Capt. David Byrne, Community Support Officer with Burton Fire District. “Give us an accurate description of where you’re at and what’s going on and try to stay on the phone with dispatchers to keep them updated. If you can’t stop because it’s not safe please try to get as much information as you possibly can, get it to the dispatchers and if they call you back, please answer the phone because you might have that one piece of information that puts it all together for us and helps us find individual and determine that it’s not an emergency.”

Capt. Byrne does not want to discourage 911 calls, but he asks that people take more time to help dispatchers as much as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.