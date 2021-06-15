Burton Fire reports increase in car crashes

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - At the heart of the pandemic, people stayed inside and did not drive their cars as much. Now that people are driving more, the town of Burton is seeing an increase in crashes.

The Burton Fire District says though that you can’t just blame the pandemic for that increase.

“The majority of our motor vehicle accidents are actually happening at intersections, some of them that are traffic controlled, so it comes down to the individual in the vehicle,” said community support officer for the Burton Fire District, Capt. Daniel Byrne.

On a state level in South Carolina, there have been 35 more fatal car crashes than this time last year.

Burton is experiencing a similar trend.

Byrne said, “We’ve had a 16 percent increase in motor vehicle accidents, a 3 percent increase in the number of motor vehicle accidents causing injury, but even more alarming at this point last year we only responded to one individual that was trapped in their vehicle, this time at this point this year we’ve already responded to seven.”

It’s not just the fire department noticing more accidents though, Burton residents are seeing it as well.

Local resident Arthur Singleton said, “Nowadays since everything done open backed up it’s crazy. Lotta accidents going on right now, just pretty much to get to your destination you need to leave about 15 or 20 minutes earlier to make sure you get there on time.”

For Capt. Byrne, it’s not just concerning as a member of the fire department, but also as a father.

“As a parent of a soon to be driver it scares me to death,” he said.

Capt. Byrne says that everyone, not just parents and not just young drivers should be careful, and reminds everyone to check those intersections a few times before pulling onto the road.

