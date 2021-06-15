Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side

A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An argument in a house on Chicago’s South Side early Tuesday erupted into gunfire, leaving four women dead and four other people injured, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, police said, and no arrests were immediately made. Police had few details about the victims, but it appeared that none of them were juveniles.

Detectives were still trying to determine if there was more than one gunman and that they were still trying to find witnesses, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. A young child was removed safely from the house and placed in protective custody, he said.

The shooting comes a few days after a woman was killed and nine other people were injured when two men opened fire on a group standing on a sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side. Police said that no arrests have been made in that shooting, which was among mass shootings over the weekend in three states that stoked concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence could continue into summer as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks mass killings — defined as four or more dead, not including the perpetrator — shows Tuesday’s shooting in Chicago is the 18th mass killing, of which 17 were shootings, so far this year in the U.S.

The shooting happened in Englewood, which has long been one of the most violent communities in Chicago. It comes as the city is experiencing more homicides this year compared with the same period last year. There were 282 homicides in Chicago as of June 13, compared with 269 for the same period last year.

Identities and the ages of the dead women weren’t immediately released.

The four injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and another man who was shot in the back of the head. Their conditions were unknown, according to police. A 23-year-old man who was shot in the back and a woman who suffered an unspecified gunshot wound were both in critical condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street

Latest News

FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden arrives in Geneva for highly anticipated Putin meeting
Valerie Kasper was stabbed while five months pregnant, and she had to deliver her child...
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature
Savannah City Hall
Mayor announces finalists for Savannah City Manager
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and...
More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019