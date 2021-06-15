City leaders answer questions about death of man in police custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Police Chief Roy Minter both answered questions Tuesday at City Hall regarding the in-custody death of William Harvey and the resulting firings of several police officers.

Harvey died while being held in an interview room alone, his death ruled a suicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Mayor Johnson said he committed to Harvey’s mother the morning after he died that the city and its police department would be transparent and open with the family to find the answers that Harvey’s loved ones deserved.

And Mayor Johnson, along interim City Manager Michael Brown and Chief Minter met with the family of Harvey a second time Monday, following the news that officers with the department had been fired in response to Harvey’s death.

“When you do something wrong, you own up to it. And then you work to make it right. And so we’ve admitted that, we’ve owned up to it, and we’ve done our best to make it right, understanding fully we cannot replace that which was lost,” Mayor Johnson said.

A police corporal and sergeant were fired, and an officer suspended stemming from Harvey’s death.

Chief Minter was asked if any policies or procedures would change as a result of the in-custody death.

“The policies are solid, the policies that were in place, were in place to address and prevent something like this from happening. The issue was not the policy, the issue was failure to follow the policy,” Chief Minter said.

Two supervisors and an officer were also fired after a separate, but related investigation into a group chat message that referred to Harvey’s in-custody death that had an inappropriate meme attached.

Chief Minter said he hopes Harvey’s family can find some type of comfort knowing his department did what it had to do to hold officers accountable.

“It bothers me even more that we had members of the Department that did not follow department policy and procedure, and could have made better decisions that I believe if those two things were done, could’ve possibly prevented Mr. Harvey from losing his life,” he said.

Now that SPD’s internal investigation is over, it’s up to the GBI to determine if any criminal charges will be filed in the death of William Harvey.

