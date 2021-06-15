Colleton Co. schools seek public input for next school year plans

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Colleton County School District wants the public’s input on how they think the district can best return to in-person instruction next school year.

The district has not yet announced what next school year will look like, but they plan to officially announce those strategy on June 24.

CCSD Communications Coordinator Sean Gruber says they need community input to help make that decision. He says a little more than half of the district’s students are currently learning in-person and a little less than half are still learning virtually.

Gruber says he’s heard some people say they want to see a virtual option next year, while others say they want a completely normal return.

Being a rural school district surrounded by much larger districts, Gruber says they sometimes feel forgotten. That said, he believes they feel like they’re getting the help they need from the American Rescue Plan funding coming from the federal government.

“I feel like we are getting the support that we need right now in a very, very difficult period and a very, very big transition as we have a new superintendent coming in in July,” Gruber said.

Gruber says the Colleton County School District is receiving $22,751,793 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief phase three funding.

In order to get that funding the government mandates that each district must prove they are incorporating public input into their plan to use the money.

“Please, please, please come and talk to us and give us your perspective. It’s extremely important for us to help make sure that our plans are helping your needs,” Gruber said. “We can’t fit our plan to your needs if we don’t know what your needs are. Please come and talk to us.”

The public input meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. and it’ll be held in the board room at the district office. That district office is located 500 Forest Circle in Walterboro.

School staff, parents, and students can speak, but the district says each person will be given only three minutes.

Those who can’t make the meeting in person, can email comments to inpersonreopen@colleton.k12.sc.us.

The deadline to send those in is 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

