Investigators release timeline of events in Murdaugh murder case

Authorities on the scene of the murder investigation at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle...
Authorities on the scene of the murder investigation at the Murdaugh family property on Moselle Road in Islandton.
By Ray Rivera
Updated: 22 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released a timeline of events in the murders of Margaret Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh at a property in Colleton County.

According to SLED investigators, it started on June 7 at 10:07 p.m. when Alex Murdaugh, Margaret’s husband and Paul’s father, called 911 and said that he had returned to the family property on Moselle Road in Islandton to find the bodies of his wife and son who were shot outside of the home on the property.

SLED officials said Colleton County sheriff’s deputies responded to the location where it appeared that Paul and Maggie had both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and contacted SLED at 10:28 p.m. to request SLED’s assistance in conducting this double murder investigation,” SLED officials said.

According to authorities, SLED Lowcountry Regional agents were dispatched at that time and began arriving on scene at 11:47 p.m. SLED agents say they began working with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office immediately to evaluate the crime scene and take the lead on this investigation.

SLED Crime Scene agents began arriving on scene at 12:07 a.m.

“Crime scene personnel worked throughout the morning of June 8 to collect evidence and submitted it to SLED’s forensic lab, which immediately began processing and testing the evidence,” SLED officials said.

“SLED agents have been working the case continuously since arriving on scene with the assistance of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and others, and that work continues,” SLED officials said in a statement. “We continue to pursue all leads and the investigation is certainly active and ongoing at this time. We will continue to submit all forensic evidence to SLED’s forensic lab. SLED is committed to conducting a professional and thorough criminal investigation to bring justice in the deaths of Paul and Maggie. SLED is further committed to transparency and will release any additional information, including additional information provided during the 911 call, at the appropriate time. However, we cannot and will not do anything that could jeopardize the integrity of this investigation or that would violate the due process afforded to all in our constitutional system of justice.”

