Jamie Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-15-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From the beaches to Baxley, every city in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is 93° or higher this afternoon with the hottest city being Jesup coming in at 97° at 3pm. There are heat indices of 100° plus in cities including Beaufort, Tybee, Jesup, and Hunter Army Airfield.

The cold front is draped through Columbia, South Carolina to Columbus, Georgia and will continue to move in from the northwest late afternoon and evening. It running into the sea breeze may produce isolated strong to severe storms. There is a severe thunderstorm watch just outside our viewing area including Colleton and Charleston Counties. Clouds will be on the increase by rush hour, but most of us will make home dry. If storms develop the main threat would be damaging winds.

Daybreak Wednesday, I’m going to keep a fair amount of clouds in the forecast because the front is still going to be within the Coastal Empire, most likely near the Golden Isles with wake up temps about 68-75° inland to the coast. Afternoon highs should reach 90° and less humid.

High pressure dominates through Friday and with that dry airmass in place, we’ll keep the rain chances close to nil. Morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 90° Father’s Day weekend will start dry as high pressure shifts into the Atlantic. The broad low pressure, currently located in the Bay of Campeche, is expected to approach the region on Saturday evening. Timing is still uncertain, but we should remain dry and through most of the day until evening showers develop.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Bill continues to move northeast almost parallel to the U.S. Coast and may make landfall in Nova Scotia as an extratropical low by Wednesday.

MARINE: Small Craft Advisory this evening through Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.