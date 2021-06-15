Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mayor announces finalists for Savannah City Manager

Savannah City Hall
Savannah City Hall(WTOC (custom credit))
By Cyreia Sandlin
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday that City Council has narrowed the pool of candidates to three finalists for City Manager.

“The city council and I have selected three highly-qualified candidates as the finalists to be Savannah’s next city manager,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “This is the most important decision we will make for the future of our city, and I am excited to welcome the finalists to Savannah in the coming weeks. We look forward to hiring someone Savannahians can be proud of for years to come.”

The finalists are as follows:

The candidates will be in Savannah on June 25-26 to participate in interview sessions with community panels.

Council members will appoint citizen and business community representatives to participate in panel interviews with the finalists.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street

Latest News

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Savannah Mayor: A second victim has died as a result of Friday’s mass shooting on Avery Street
The scene of a mass shooting that killed one and injured seven others on Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Savannah mayor joining other mayors to push for gun violence prevention legislation
Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of...
South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions
To end persistent poverty for families, Step Up Savannah is launching a new tool CALLED code to...
Step Up Savannah launching new CODE tool to help end poverty for families