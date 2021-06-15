Mayor announces finalists for Savannah City Manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday that City Council has narrowed the pool of candidates to three finalists for City Manager.

“The city council and I have selected three highly-qualified candidates as the finalists to be Savannah’s next city manager,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “This is the most important decision we will make for the future of our city, and I am excited to welcome the finalists to Savannah in the coming weeks. We look forward to hiring someone Savannahians can be proud of for years to come.”

The finalists are as follows:

The candidates will be in Savannah on June 25-26 to participate in interview sessions with community panels.

Council members will appoint citizen and business community representatives to participate in panel interviews with the finalists.

