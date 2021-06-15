Sky Cams
Old Savannah City Mission reopens

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in our community in need of a warm meal and a place to rest have it.

The Old Savannah City Mission, located on Bull Street, reopened its doors Monday night for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The mission is hosting evening services, meals and overnight shelters.

“It feels wonderful to be back open, and for the COVID to be less threatening as it has been for a year and a half. It feels wonderful that we can offer men a place to sleep tonight and a clean bed and they’ll wake up tomorrow morning to a good hot breakfast and go on their way,” said Executive Director Larry McDaniel.

The Old Savannah City Mission was able to give-out more than 130,000 to-go meals during the pandemic.

