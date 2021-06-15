Savannah mayor joining other mayors to push for gun violence prevention legislation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is expected to join mayors from across the country Tuesday to call on Washington to protect Americans from gun violence.

It comes four days after a deadly mass shooting in Savannah. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the incident that happened Friday night on Avery Street. As of this morning, no arrests have been made in the case.

Mayor Johnson will be meeting with the mayors of Dayton, Chicago, Austin, and Houston who also saw mass shootings in their communities over the weekend. They will be holding a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the alarming rise in gun violence across the country and to urge President Biden to take immediate action to make their cities safer for their residents. They also plan to ask the Senate to consider two pieces of legislation that would strengthen the background check system: HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and HR 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act.

Other groups like Moms Demand Action are also calling for help from legislators. A local Moms Demand Action coordinator says she doesn’t believe police will be able to arrest their way out of the problem, and it’s going to take action at every single level. That includes the community stepping up and saying something if they see something.

“We really want folks to be looking at individual action but it is going to take more than individual action. It is too big of a public health problem to push it just onto individuals or just onto local government or just onto police departments,” said Anne Allen Westbrook, Moms Demand Action.

The Tourism Leadership Council is also speaking out about the impacts gun violence in Savannah has on visitors wanting to come to the city. The council president says “it takes a village” to solve a problem like gun violence.

