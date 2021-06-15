Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

South Carolina inmates to appeals court: Halt electrocutions

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of...
Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By MEG KINNARD
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die this month want an appellate court to halt their deaths by electrocution.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The condemned men want to overturn a judge’s decision not to halt their upcoming executions. Attorneys for Sigmon and Owens argued South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs or compound them itself.

Both men are set to be electrocuted this month.

South Carolina’s recently revised capital punishment law compels condemned inmates to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street

Latest News

The scene of a mass shooting that killed one and injured seven others on Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Savannah mayor joining other mayors to push for gun violence prevention legislation
To end persistent poverty for families, Step Up Savannah is launching a new tool CALLED code to...
Step Up Savannah launching new CODE tool to help end poverty for families
People in our community in need of a warm meal and a place to rest have it.
Old Savannah City Mission reopens
William Zachery Harvey
Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death