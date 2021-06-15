Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Second victim dies as a result of Friday’s mass shooting in Savannah
A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices

Latest News

People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists hold annual meeting amid push from right
SC reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths Tuesday
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she had hoped that by now the Senate would have voted again on...
Pelosi disappointed there isn't a Jan. 6 commission