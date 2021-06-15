Sky Cams
Step Up Savannah launching new CODE tool to help end poverty for families

To end persistent poverty for families, Step Up Savannah is launching a new tool CALLED code to help.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One in three families in Savanah is considered to financially have a net worth of zero, which means they do not have sufficient income on hand to make it through an emergency.

On Tuesday, June 15, a new program is launching and it’s the first of its kind in the region. It’s geared to help families take the leap off of public assistance and create a career path towards becoming more self-sufficient.

The Career Opportunity Dashboard for Economic Mobility, known as CODE, will help people understand career paths that will help make them self-sufficient, even if they lose their public assistance. The tool will help families based on their income, region, occupation, and family dynamics.

“If they are on the journey to economic mobility and self-sufficiency and they get a 50-cent raise it could knock them off, so, what happens is these families fall again back into that cycle of persistent poverty and are basically penalized for trying to move forward,” said Alicia Johnson, Executive Director of Step Up Savannah.

Starting Tuesday, you can access the new CODE tool in an app or online. If this is something you or someone you know can benefit from, be sure to check out Step Up Savannah’s Facebook Page for a live demo Tuesday at noon for how to use the dashboard.

