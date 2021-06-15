Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Hot, with scattered later-day thunderstorms

By Cutter Martin
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a somewhat warm and humid morning across the area. Radar is dry and the forecast is rain-free through the morning commute. There is very little in the way of fog, so, overall it’s a great weather setup for the morning commute.

Sunshine sends temperatures towards 90° by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, but with some lower humidity. Isolated, to scattered, storms are forecast to develop this afternoon; especially across the southeastern two-thirds of our area.

One, or two, storms may become strong between 4 and 8 p.m.

The forecast dries out and temperatures cool through the 80s and into the 70s - even 60s - tonight.

We’ll wake up to upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s by mid-afternoon, with only a spotty chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. A seasonably hot and mostly dry forecast lingers through Friday. But, the weekend brings uncertainty. Invest 92-L may become a tropical system and spread moisture through the south and southeast this weekend.

Our local forecast could turn wetter as early as later Saturday, but more-likely Sunday into Monday. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was struck by lighting off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: 15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.
Police trying to find a suspect after 8 people shot in Savannah
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Georgia Democrats seize new power, run for statewide offices
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Savannah mothers who have lost sons to gun violence react to recent spate of shootings.
Savannah mothers react to mass shooting on Avery Street

Latest News

A warm, dry morning commute
VIDEO | Hot day, with spotty thunderstorms
Tracking a cold front Tuesday but HOT prior to its arrival
Jamie's 5pm Forecast
Mostly dry at 6:23 a.m.
VIDEO | Warm & Humid with spotty rain today
MONDAY | Warm and muggy, with spotty thunderstorms