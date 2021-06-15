TUESDAY | Hot, with scattered later-day thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a somewhat warm and humid morning across the area. Radar is dry and the forecast is rain-free through the morning commute. There is very little in the way of fog, so, overall it’s a great weather setup for the morning commute.

Sunshine sends temperatures towards 90° by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, but with some lower humidity. Isolated, to scattered, storms are forecast to develop this afternoon; especially across the southeastern two-thirds of our area.

One, or two, storms may become strong between 4 and 8 p.m.

The forecast dries out and temperatures cool through the 80s and into the 70s - even 60s - tonight.

We’ll wake up to upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s by mid-afternoon, with only a spotty chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. A seasonably hot and mostly dry forecast lingers through Friday. But, the weekend brings uncertainty. Invest 92-L may become a tropical system and spread moisture through the south and southeast this weekend.

Our local forecast could turn wetter as early as later Saturday, but more-likely Sunday into Monday. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

