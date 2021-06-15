Two COVID vaccine pop-up locations on Tuesday, Wednesday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As part of the push to get more people COVDI vaccinated, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced a vaccine pop-up on Tuesday and Wednesday in Savannah.

The first one will run from noon until 4 p.m. at Patron Bar and Grill on Ogeechee Road.

The mayor also mentioned he’d pay for your margarita if you get a vaccine there Tuesday.

The second pop-up will be held Wednesday at Park Place Outreach on East Henry Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

