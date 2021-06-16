BCSO investigating after 3 people shot in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the 100 Block of Joe Frazier Road for a shots fired call around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two men and a woman with bullet wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say all three of the victims are expected to be okay.

Right now, there are no suspects as investigators continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

