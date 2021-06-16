Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area through Friday. Temps will be seasonable in the low 90s. This will keep a slight chance for showers and storms every afternoon/evening. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature Saturday. Low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. This low will move thot he north and then west and could bring us some showers and storms by Sunday.

Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-92.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows 66-73.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for shower, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a 90% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves to the north. This could become a tropical depression as it near the Gulf Coast by the weekend.

COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: NW winds at 5-10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight:SE winds at 5-10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft. Thursday: N winds at 5-10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft.

