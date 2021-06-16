Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines

Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the first of a series of redistricting hearings as Senate Majority Leader John Kennedy, R-Macon, looks on at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers are starting work on the once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral district lines. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are kicking off the process to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts. The effort could set up a showdown between Republicans seeking to retain power and Democrats reaching toward a majority.

The joint House and Senate redistricting committees met Tuesday for an online hearing to collect testimony about what citizens want to see in new district lines. Ten more hearings will be held in person around the state between June 28 and July 30. House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee Chairman Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican, says lawmakers seek to listen.

Many advocates voice doubts about lawmakers’ openness to meaningful public input, calling for increased transparency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Second victim dies as a result of Friday’s mass shooting in Savannah
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Savannah City Hall
Mayor announces finalists for Savannah City Manager
Bulloch Co. employee risks life to free victim from fiery crash
William Zachery Harvey
Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death

Latest News

Georgia experiencing daycare staffing shortages statewide
Georgia experiencing daycare staffing shortages statewide
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members
Daycare providers across Georgia are desperately searching for employees.
Georgia experiencing daycare staffing shortages statewide
Three people were shot Tuesday night on Joe Frazier Road in Beaufort.
BCSO investigating after 3 people shot in Beaufort