Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Great Balls of Fire Golf Tournament returns to Bacon Park

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the more popular local charity golf tournaments is returning in 2021.

The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association Great Balls of Fire Golf Tournament will be played at the Bacon Park Golf Club next Tuesday, June 22. The event had to be canceled last year due to COVID but has raised more than $45,000 over the past seven years for the Savannah Fallen Firefighters Fund, which serves the families of firefighters who died while protecting the community.

Firefighters from all around the region participate and there are still spots in the field for the public to join them.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Second victim dies as a result of Friday’s mass shooting in Savannah
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Savannah City Hall
Mayor announces finalists for Savannah City Manager
Bulloch Co. employee risks life to free victim from fiery crash
William Zachery Harvey
Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death

Latest News

Savannah African Art Museum on 37th Street.
Savannah African Art Museum hosting Juneteenth Community Celebration
Last day for WTOC, The Blood Connection Blood Drive, part 2
Last day for WTOC, The Blood Connection Blood Drive, part 2
Celebrating Juneteenth at Savannah African Art Museum
Celebrating Juneteenth at Savannah African Art Museum
Home Workouts
Home Workouts with Melissa Maikos: One minute shoulder workout