Great Balls of Fire Golf Tournament returns to Bacon Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the more popular local charity golf tournaments is returning in 2021.

The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association Great Balls of Fire Golf Tournament will be played at the Bacon Park Golf Club next Tuesday, June 22. The event had to be canceled last year due to COVID but has raised more than $45,000 over the past seven years for the Savannah Fallen Firefighters Fund, which serves the families of firefighters who died while protecting the community.

Firefighters from all around the region participate and there are still spots in the field for the public to join them.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.