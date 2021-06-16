Housing Authority working with police, Savannah leaders to address crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neither of the two men killed in the mass shooting in Savannah on June 11 were residents of the complex where it happened.

As the police investigation continues, city, church, and housing authority leaders have been meeting and talking about ways to address crime in the city.

There have been instances of gun violence around Savannah Housing Authority properties in the past that either the victims or the alleged shooters weren’t residents of the neighborhood where the crime happened. And again, neither of the two men killed in last Friday’s mass shooting were residents of River Pointe 1.

“I want folks to keep in mind that everybody has the right to the peaceful enjoyment in their neighborhood. That is whether you are living in one of our communities or anywhere. Nobody has the right to disturb that,” Housing Authority of Savannah Executive Director Earline Davis said.

But life for residents in River Pointe 1 was disturbed in a big way last Friday when eight people were shot. Davis says one tool housing authorities have if one of their residents is identified as part of a problem is lease termination.

“We will then confer with our legal counsel, and if it’s appropriate to send it through the courts, we will do that,” Davis said.

As for addressing crime in their properties, Davis says their management staff meets with police on a regular basis, addressing any issues brought up by residents.

“Anytime there is an incident of violence, it does not have to be something that results in murder, everyone’s a little on edge and they want increased police presence and protection. But in order to make sure that we’re safe, when we see something, we need to say something. And I don’t know how much more clearly, I can state that,” she said.

Davis says if residents do not feel comfortable, they can reach out to property managers. The Housing Authority has what is called a Hot Spot report where residents can submit tips anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.