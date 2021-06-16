Major increase in tickets for dogs on Tybee beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - More visitors are making their way to the beach and the City of Tybee Island is seeing an increase in beach rule violations.

The city manager said he does not think it’s only because there are more beachgoers.

During the pandemic, city officials say it was difficult to have a fully-staffed code enforcement team. However, now that they have a full crew, it is harder for people to get away with breaking the rules.

Since the start of this season, City Manager Shawn Gillen says the code enforcement team has been fully-staffed and patrolling the beach for most of the day. They are looking for people violating rules including littering, having glass on the beach, pets on the beach and being on the sandbar.

Every week, police release a weekly recap showing the number of citations given and they’ve been consistently high the last few months. The number of people getting fined for one specific violation is surprising city leaders.

“We’ve written more dog tickets in the last year than we have in the last four years combined. It’s one of those things where we’re getting more and more signage to let people know about the rules and we ask people to go to our website, look at the beach rules and understand them because the code enforcement will be writing a ticket if they see the violation,” Gillen said.

Gillen says the surveillance cameras in the new emergency services station on the south end are installed and will be up and running sometime in the next week. As a reminder these cameras will help the code enforcement team continue to keep a close eye on beachgoers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.