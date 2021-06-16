Man shot in downtown Jesup on Wednesday morning

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot in the downtown area of Jesup on Wednesday morning, according to the police chief.

Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan said a man was shot in the right calf and was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Savannah as a precautionary measure.

According to police, the shooting occurred inside a vehicle on West Cherry Street. The man left the car and walked towards the Strand Theater where he collapsed and was found by a doctor passing by who started to help him, Chief Morgan said.

Police say they are looking at surveillance footage to put together what exactly happened.

Police do not have a suspect right now but do believe this shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, please call 912-427-1300.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.