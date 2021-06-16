Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police identify woman killed in Georgia supermarket shooting

By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified a cashier in an Atlanta area grocery store who was fatally shot after an argument over wearing face masks in the store.

DeKalb County police said Tuesday that 41-year-old Laquitta Willis died from injuries suffered in the shooting Monday inside the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker Jr. of Palmetto. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault. It’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges against him.

Authorities say Tucker and a sheriff’s office reserve deputy working security exchanged gunfire and were both injured.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed 1, injured nine people...
Second victim dies as a result of Friday’s mass shooting in Savannah
Bulloch Co. employee risks life to free victim from fiery crash
Savannah City Hall
Mayor announces finalists for Savannah City Manager
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
William Zachery Harvey
Savannah police officers fired after in-custody death

Latest News

SC reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Wednesday
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over underwater logging in Savannah River
Sutherland died back in January after repeatedly being tased at the detention center. The...
Charleston Co. Coroner identifies 3 causes in Jamal Sutherland homicide
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Coroner to update Jamal Sutherland case
Vincent Alexander Perkins Jr.
Man arrested for kidnapping, rape in Hardeeville