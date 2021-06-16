Reidsville swears in new mayor

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A new mayor took office in Reidsville after a special election Tuesday.

Former long-time council member Curtis Colwell took his oath at City Hall after winning the mayor’s seat.

Colwell served 25 years on council before retiring four years ago. He says people urged him to run based on his record.

“I’ve lived here all my life. People know me. That’s one of the reasons I decided to run,” said Mayor Curtis Colwell.

Colwell’s opponent, one-time mayor Eddie Rewis was the first to congratulate him. The city called the special election after former mayor Sydney Clifton stepped down for health reasons.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.