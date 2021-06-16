Savannah African Art Museum hosting Juneteenth Community Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is June 19, a day commemorating the end of slavery in 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

In recent years, the holiday has gained popularity, and if you want to celebrate, there is plenty to do in the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry to recognize this very important moment in American history.

If you have not been to the Savannah African Art Museum on the corner of 37th and Bull streets, this weekend is a great time to check it out. The SAAM is hosting a Juneteenth Community Celebration to honor the past and embrace the future, and they want to see you and your entire family join them on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. They will have music, art, tours, dancing, crafts, and more. And of course, that includes free admission to the museum which features so many incredible pieces of artwork from African artists.

Lisa Jackson, the museum’s education coordinator, gave details about the upcoming event on WTOC’s Morning Break.

