TIU investigating wreck that sent car crashing into SCAD building overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crash sent one vehicle into a building overnight.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of West Victory Drive and Barnard Street. Savannah Police called out its Traffic Investigation Unit to look into what lead up to the wreck that sent one of the vehicles crashing into a SCAD Building.

Officers had to shut down parts of Victory Drive, but the roads are now back open. And just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews were seen out working to repair the window.

Several people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital, but police say no one inside the building was injured.

