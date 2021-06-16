Tybee Island residents hope beach crossover benches will be permitted

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2007 representatives from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say they noticed unauthorized benches on the city’s crossovers, meaning they didn’t comply with the original permit given to the city. The DNR reportedly allowed the city to keep them until the crossover needed repair.

“The city has removed six benches so far. [They] repaired six crossovers,” said Tybee Island resident Kenneth Williams.

Williams says the current permit doesn’t allow the pylons that the benches sit on to be wider than six feet. This is for the safety and protection of the dunes.

“We’re not really understanding the hesitation to pursue options,” he said.

Some residents are asking that the city apply for a new permit, which Williams says the DNR says the city can do, that would allow permitted benches to be built. Williams says these benches are important for someone like him, who has a physical disability.

“The benches allow people with limited mobility, small children, elderly, physical disabilities to take a rest as they cross over from the parking lot, across the dunes to the beach,” he said.

Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says this is an extensive process, but it’s one that will be presented to council.

“There has to be some surveys done, there has to be some designs of the crossovers done. That is a lengthy process to where we would have to get all that information and get it in the application for permits. If the council wants to move forward with that process, we can,” says Gillen.

Gillen reminds people that if the city applies, it doesn’t mean the DNR will necessarily approve them. He says he understands why some people want them and they are taking the issue seriously. Williams hopes they can find a solution that takes quality of life into consideration while being environmentally friendly.

“How can we come up with a win-win solution to try and take care of the common good?” said Williams.

Gillen says the council will look at the proposal for a new permit at their council meeting on Thursday, July 8.

