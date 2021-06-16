Uncertainty remains over Georgia’s state House District 165th seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Special elections to fill vacant seats in Georgia’s legislature began this week around the state.

One local House seat with uncertainty still swirling around it is the 165th District seat in Savannah, currently occupied by Representative Mickey Stephens.

Rep. Stephens was first sworn in as a member of the General Assembly in 2003, then again in 2009, and has served as the 165th District Representative since. The district spans from the Savannah River all the way down to Vernonburg, and includes Thunderbolt, portions of Savannah’s Historic District and east side.

Rep. Stephens has been battling health issues in recent months, and his wife addressed that on the House floor on the last day of the 2021 session. She also thanked all her husband’s colleagues for their support throughout.

And while the speech by Mrs. Stephens was viewed by some as a farewell, there is no word on if an official resignation has been delivered to Governor Brian Kemp’s office, which must happen before a special election can be called.

Still, several have indicated their interest in running for the spot. With state-wide redistricting discussions looming this fall thanks to brand new Census data, Representative Ron Stephens emphasized how important it is to have someone in the seat who can be a participating voice for the people of the 165th.

“It’s incredibly important that we have representation from everybody. Because it is a free-for-all. This is not a partisan thing, it basically, you’re trying to fight for your district and the communities of interest in your district,” Rep. Ron Stephens said.

The next opportunity before Election Day to hold a special election in Georgia is Sept, 21.

