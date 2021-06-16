WEDNESDAY | Hot, with a few more spotty storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm, humid and dry morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. Yesterday evening’s spotty storms are long-gone and the forecast remains dry through the morning commute.

Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s away from the beach this afternoon. Though, even beaches could approach 90° for a time.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop by mid-afternoon and persist through the early evening; especially across the Lowcountry and south of Savannah. Like Tuesday, a couple storms could become strong and produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and mostly small hail. Heavy rain is likely with any storm that manages to develop this afternoon or evening.

Temperatures cool-down behind the early evening downpours. We’ll wake up to more comfortable mid to upper 60s in many communities away from the beach Thursday morning. However, it’ll still be toasty Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Thursday is forecast to remain mostly dry.

A seasonably hot and mostly dry forecast persists through Friday.

WETTER WEEKEND?

Heading into the weekend, the chance of rain increase. But, it’ll be a gradual process. Only isolated storms are forecast Saturday, followed by scattered downpours Father’s Day and what could be more widespread rain late Sunday, into Monday. This increase in rain is tied to - what could be - the next tropical system in the southern Gulf this morning. It’s forecast to directly impact the northern or northwestern Gulf Coast and spread moisture into the southeast.

We’ll keep an eye on it for you,

Cutter

