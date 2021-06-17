1 killed in crash on SC 170 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A crash left a passenger in a truck dead in Beaufort County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash between a box truck and a dump truck happened Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. Troopers say both trucks were headed east on South Carolina 170 near Old Baileys Road when the box truck made a lane change and hit the dump truck.

The driver of the box truck was injured and taken to the hospital. The passenger was killed.

Troopers say the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

