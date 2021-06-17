2 shot at graduation party in Grays Hill

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday night in Grays Hill.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at approximately 11:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a graduation party at the Grays Hill Community Center on Bruce K. Smalls Drive.

The sheriff’s office says deputies observed two vehicles leaving the area. While some deputies proceeded to the scene, other deputies followed the vehicles to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH), where they learned that two of the vehicles’ occupants were gunshot victims: one adult male and one juvenile female.

The juvenile female sustained minor wounds and was treated at BMH, while the male, who sustained serious wounds, was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Deputies at the scene interviewed witnesses, who advised that the two victims were shot inside the community center during the party.

This incident is not believed connected to Tuesday night’s Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park, Burton shooting in which three people were wounded.

Anyone who has information on Wednesday night’s Grays Hill Community Center shooting is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous.

