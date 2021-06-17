Advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 have begun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The system is not tropical now but is expected to become a tropical or subtropical system before making landfall Saturday along the Louisiana coast.

After landfall the system will move to the northeast over north Georgia Sunday.

This will put us on the right side of the storm bringing rain and possible storms. The impacts will be dependent on the exact track and intensity of the system.

Please continue to get the latest information from the First Alert Weather team.

