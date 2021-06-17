Church members remember Sen. Pinckney on anniversary of Emanuel AME shooting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - In 2015, nine African Americans were murdered in a church in Charleston, including Senator Clementa Carlos Pinckney. WTOC went to the church where he grew up to see how he is still being remembered today.

On this date six years ago Senator Clementa Pinckney had his life taken alongside eight others in Charleston. While his representation as a Senator meant a ton to this community, he was so much more to so many in Jasper County, and especially at St John’s AME church.

Three members of this community, remembering one man three different ways, but all with the same emotion on that night in 2015.

“I received a telephone call from my daughter and she said mom mom, do you know who’s involved, and it was devastating. It just devastated all of us,” said church member Jacquelyn Annegge Fields.

The pain is apparent, but as is the pride for the person he was.

“He was a great great minister, senator, but most of all he loved everybody and tried to help everyone,” said Rev. Thomase McClery who taught Sen. Pinckney.

Mcclery, who served two tours in Vietnam and knew all the victims of the Charleston shooting, has seen it all. His perspective comes with one question.

“In the AME Church, which I am a member of, we celebrate his life and wonder when justice will come to his family and to all of us.”

