Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-17-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area through Friday. Temps will be seasonable in the low 90s. Rain chances will be very low today but increase slightly Friday and Saturday. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature Saturday. Low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. This low will move to the north and then west and could bring us some showers and storms by Sunday. Our forecast is highly dependent on the track and intensity on the low in the Gulf.

Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-92.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows 68-74.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a 90% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves to the north. This could become a tropical depression as it near the Gulf Coast by the weekend.

COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: NE winds at 5-10 kt, becoming E at 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft. Tonight:SE winds at 5-10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 ft. Friday: SE winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.