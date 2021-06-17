Sky Cams
Family misses out on $100K after finding lottery ticket too late

By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A family in Iowa is missing out on $100,000 after the father found a winning lottery ticket months after it expired.

Bradly Hanawalt never considered himself a lucky guy. He came home in a wheelchair after serving in Afghanistan, but he thought his luck had changed when he found a winning lottery ticket in his wife’s car.

“My gut dropped because I was like a chance of having $100,000, so that was awesome,” Hanawalt said.

He says his wife Carla bought the ticket Nov. 26, 2019, at a Quick Trip.

They did not try to claim the prize until Feb. 8, 2021 – it had expired Nov. 30, 2020.

“It doesn’t hurt because I didn’t have that money before, but it still hurts because I could have had that money,” Hanawalt said. “I have six daughters, and that would have been really nice to help out with bills and everything else.”

Hanawalt said his wife had COVID in November and argued for an extension, but the lottery did not grant extensions since they never closed during the pandemic.

“We feel great empathy for these folks. But Iowa law, the Powerball rules, our administrative rules all are very clear that once a prize is expired, it cannot be claimed,” said Mary Neubauer with Iowa Lottery.

The Iowa Lottery had issued a statewide release about the unclaimed $100,000.

“We put out a reminder in that final week saying to people, please double-check your tickets, look at home, look on the sun visor on your car, if you have a pile of tickets at home, please check them,” Neubauer said.

The Hanawalts checked their ticket too late. But instead of counting his lottery losses, Hanawalt is now counting his blessings.

“It’s money I didn’t have, but I have everything that I want,” Hanawalt said. “I’m blessed to have six healthy kids, I’m walking again. We’re all healthy and happy and we’re just loving life.”

Hanawalt says his wife believes lightning will strike twice. She still buys lottery tickets every week.

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

