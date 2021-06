SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new president of Georgia State University grew up in Savannah.

Dr. M. Brian Blake was named the university’s 8th president and the first ever African-American president in the school’s 114-year history.

Dr. Blake grew up in Savannah, Ga. and attended Benedictine Military Academy.

