Good News: Make-A-Wish, JCB surprise 11-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was the kind of morning a little boy could only dream of. Or like Aidan Hernandez, wish for.

“You did great and successful and awesome.”

An 11-year old who was born with a heart condition, Aidan had figured out that he would be receiving a PS5 gaming system from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“He was like ‘do you know when it’s going to come?’ and I’m like I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re going to do it yet. Just trying to keep it was tough.”

But the real surprise was much bigger, when a team from JCB showed up at his house with an equipment parade and presents, Spiderman and ton of support.

“We were so honored to be a part of Aidan’s big day. It brings joy to your heart, absolutely.”

And for a little boy who has been through a lot, this special day just might bring strength to his heart.

“A lot. A lot. This is probably the best memory he may have.”

“How long are you going to remember what happened here today? Well, probably 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 ... 100.”

From a ride in a real tractor to meeting Spiderman, the day was inspiring for Aidan, who his mom says inspires those around him every day.

“As of right now, Aidan has one functioning lung. But he’s here and he’s very strong. And he teaches us all how to love and be patient.”

And how to appreciate the really good days like today.

“I appreciate them having huge hearts. Not a lot of people in this world today can say that everyone is kind or appreciative. But I and I appreciate JCB and Make-a-Wish, everyone at JCB and everyone at Make-a-Wish for putting their all into this for Aidan.”

