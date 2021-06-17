Hilton Head’s workforce shortage continues as busy tourist season arrives

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There is an abundance of people vacationing on Hilton Head Island this time of year, but they need more people to come there for work.

The workforce shortages are still being felt on the island as the start of what could be their busiest tourist season in years gets underway.

The Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce says the pandemic has really changed the workforce. Even though things are settling down and businesses are readjusting, the workforce shortage combined with the high demand for travel is a major challenge. But they are optimistic they’ll get some relief later this month now that high schools and universities are on summer break and many students and teachers are starting their summer jobs.

Also, on June 30, the additional federal funds for unemployment ends in South Carolina, which will push some back into the workforce. The chamber is also partnering with the South Carolina Apprenticeship Program to get people into industries like hospitality sooner to help them move forward.

Even as most locations are short-staffed and wait times are longer just about everywhere you go, Hilton Head still expects an even busier summer than they had in 2019 before the pandemic.

“People coming in from all over, they are just happy to be on vacation, they are happy to be on the beach. If they have to wait a little longer, we are not hearing those grumblings from our visitors, we really aren’t, and I think overall they are pretty sympathetic to know that everybody is doing their best, whether it is on Hilton Head Island or wherever they are coming from they are working hard to make their experience a great one,” said Charlie Clark, VP of Communications for the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce.

Tourists aren’t the only ones on the chamber’s mind this summer. This week, they sent out a survey to all island residents to get feedback on how they feel about tourism.

