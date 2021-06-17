Hurricane supply buckets available for Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Approximately 1,500 buckets filled with emergency supplies will be available for Chatham County residents who need extra assistance during hurricane season.

The buckets will be given away on June 23 and June 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) parking lot at 618 West Anderson St. in Savannah. The first 500 buckets will be distributed to low income residents on Wednesday, June 23 and the remaining 1,000 buckets will be available on Saturday, June 26. The event will be a drive through event and residents should not plan to leave their vehicles to help maintain social distance and maintain a safe environment for potential vulnerable residents.

Buckets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and only one bucket will be available per vehicle while supplies last.

“There is no denying that 2020 was a difficult year for many Chatham County residents. We wanted to find an innovative way to help residents prepare for hurricane season without creating another financial strain or challenge for those that have been hit hardest by this pandemic” said CEMA’s Director, Dennis Jones. “Creating a family emergency kit is one of the first steps in preparing for hurricane season. If we can help start the process for 1,500 families in our community, we will be much more resilient if a hurricane decides to impact our area.”

The items in the buckets include: a flashlight, first aid kit, personal protective equipment, disinfectant wipes, emergency poncho, emergency blanket, waterproof matches, personal hygiene supplies, waterproof bag for personal items, waterproof document bag for important paperwork and more! Some buckets may even include additional prizes.

Wendy Owens, EOA’s Board Chair added “Last year, the EOA board of directors discussed developing a project to help the most vulnerable in our community prepare for hurricane season. We are incredibly grateful the agency embraced the idea along with our community partners, International Paper’s Savannah Mill, CEMA, Home Depot, and others, to help our community prepare in the event of a hurricane or other emergency.”

The event is a partnership between the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, EOA, Home Depot, WTOC and International Paper.

Jay Wilson, IP Savannah Mill, Mill Manager stated, “As International Paper celebrates 85 years in the Savannah community, we are pleased to continue supporting our residents in meaningful ways. As individuals continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and have to turn their attention to hurricane season, we believe this project will give them a great start to emergency preparedness.”

