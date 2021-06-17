Hurricane supply buckets available for low-income Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Approximately 1,500 buckets filled with emergency supplies will be available for low-income Chatham County residents who need extra assistance during hurricane season.

The buckets will be given away on June 23 and June 26 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) parking lot at 618 West Anderson St. in Savannah. The first 500 buckets will be available on June 23 and the remaining 1,000 buckets will be available on June 26. The event will be a drive through event and residents should not plan to leave their vehicles to help maintain social distance and maintain a safe environment for potential vulnerable residents.

Buckets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and only one bucket will be available per vehicle while supplies last.

The items in the buckets include: a flashlight, first aid kit, personal protective equipment, disinfectant wipes, emergency poncho, emergency blanket, waterproof matches, personal hygiene supplies, waterproof bag for personal items, waterproof document bag for important paperwork and more! Some buckets may even include additional prizes.

The event is a partnership between the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, EOA, Home Depot, WTOC and International Paper.

