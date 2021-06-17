Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road; intersection closed in all directions

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a crash near Victory Drive and Bee Road in Savannah.

According to authorities, the chase started with the Chatham County Police Department and turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

A Chatham County Police Department vehicle can be seen wrecked into a tree near a Daffin Park sign.

The Savannah Police Department said a suspect is in custody.

The intersection of Victory Drive and Bee Road is closed in all directions.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Lavonte Tamar Stokes
Police release photo of suspect wanted for Jesup shooting
A wreck sent a vehicle crashing into a building overnight in Savannah.
Driver facing slew of charges after causing crash that sent vehicle into SCAD building overnight
Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

Latest News

Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting
St. Joseph’s/Candler, police investigating after hospital’s computer network hit by ransomware
Frances Meeks Elementary School has been up and running for the past year, but Thursday they...
Frances Meeks Elementary School dedicated in front of namesake
One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah