Police chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road; intersection closed in all directions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a crash near Victory Drive and Bee Road in Savannah.

According to authorities, the chase started with the Chatham County Police Department and turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

A Chatham County Police Department vehicle can be seen wrecked into a tree near a Daffin Park sign.

The Savannah Police Department said a suspect is in custody.

The intersection of Victory Drive and Bee Road is closed in all directions.

