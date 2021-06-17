Police chase ends at Victory Drive, Bee Road; intersection closed in all directions
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a crash near Victory Drive and Bee Road in Savannah.
According to authorities, the chase started with the Chatham County Police Department and turned over to Georgia State Patrol.
A Chatham County Police Department vehicle can be seen wrecked into a tree near a Daffin Park sign.
The Savannah Police Department said a suspect is in custody.
The intersection of Victory Drive and Bee Road is closed in all directions.
