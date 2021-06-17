Juneteenth celebration in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP of Effingham County is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration for only the second time ever.

Although they’re new and smaller than many other celebrations happening this weekend, they say it’s important to host it right where they are.

“Effingham County is smaller than some of the other counties that are celebrating but we want this to be a big event.”

Here at Baker’s Pond is where the Effingham County Branch of the NAACP will host their Juneteenth Celebration this weekend.

“We’re going to have singing, dancing, storytelling, food, vendors. Just everything to truly make this a jubilee,” Lucy Powell said.

While the event will be plenty of fun, of course, there’s more to it than that.

“I think it’s important because we can raise awareness about the event and the reason for Juneteenth.” And they believe the location of their celebration will help them do just that,” Rev. Delmons White said.

“We’re hoping that everyone’s that’s around this park that day will stop by to hear the story to see what actually happened at that time,” Powell said.

Bringing people in, and more importantly bringing them together.

“We want everyone to know what this is. This is not just for one group but it’s for everyone,” Powell said.

Using the past to help shape a brighter future.

“We want growth in the community, we want love in the community, we want people to understand each other in the community,” Leroy Lloyd said.

And what better place to than your own backyard.

“That’s why we want it right here so we can learn and care for the people right here, that’s why,” Lloyd said.

