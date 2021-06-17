Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Savannah.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
From left: Nathan L. Tarpein Sr. and Nicholas R. Fox
Pair could be in deep trouble over salvage of waterlogged timber in Savannah River
Lavonte Tamar Stokes
Police release photo of suspect wanted for Jesup shooting
A wreck sent a vehicle crashing into a building overnight in Savannah.
Driver facing slew of charges after causing crash that sent vehicle into SCAD building overnight
Shooting on Shellcracker Rd. Wednesday night in Jesup.
Two women injured in Wayne Co. shooting

Latest News

Dr. M. Brian Blake
First ever African-American president at Georgia State is from Savannah
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island fire chief on administrative leave
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Juneteenth celebration in Effingham County
Juneteenth celebration in Effingham County
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years