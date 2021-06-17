Sky Cams
New tool could minimize need for use of force in Effingham Co.

A device called a Bola Wrap quickly & safely helps detain suspects
Bola Wrap
Bola Wrap(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Updated: 7 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past couple years, many law enforcement agencies have taken a closer look at their use of force.

On Thursday in Effingham County, multiple departments got to see firsthand a new tool that could drastically minimize their need to use force at all.

“At first it’s a little startling,” says Bola Wrap Master Instructor Michael Caprioli, “so, you hear that bang and then you can move.”

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Rincon and Guyton Police Departments all got to see this tool, called a Bola Wrap, on display Thursday.

“We’re just looking at what’s available,” said Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.

The sheriff’s office taking a closer look at a device they feel could help address a growing criticism of law enforcement.

“None of us leave the house with the intention of fighting somebody or hurting somebody. We’re all looking at better ways to make things possible to keep everybody safe,” said Sheriff McDuffie.

The Bola allows officers the ability to quickly restrain an individual.

“One of the good phrases I’ve heard it described as is a flying set of handcuffs,” said Caprioli.

These “handcuffs,” eight feet of Kevlar with four metal hooks, wrap around an individual about two and a half times in the blink of an eye.

“You don’t even see the projectile you don’t even see the string and everything coming out you just see an instant wrap,” said Rincon Police Chief Jonathan Murrell.

Catching your target off guard, giving responding officers crucial time to better assess the situation without ever laying hands on someone.

A small device Sheriff McDuffie believes could make a big impact in the future of law enforcement

“You don’t always need a handgun, but you need some other way to restrain people to keep from having to fight or go hands on and the officer or individual gets hurt. This is just another way to do that without anyone getting hurt.”

The sheriff’s office purchased 10 Bola Wrap devices at no cost to taxpayers.

Following Thursday’s four hours of training, they will be able to start using them right away.

