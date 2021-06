PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted on stalking charges.

According to the police department, Siamak Bayki is wanted for aggravated stalking. Police believe he could be in the Jesup, Ga. area.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency.

