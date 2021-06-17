Savannah Police, community partners coming together Friday night to curb violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, Savannah Police and community partners will hold an event on Avery Street, where just last Friday night eight people were shot, and two died in a mass shooting.

They say the event will focus on community interaction and involvement, and strengthening relationships, intervention and prevention of crime.

Savannah Police say after last weeks mass shooting in the River Pointe One neighborhood, they got multiple calls from local businesses, community partners and the faith community offering to help police address the issue of gun violence.

“The faith community plays a major role in every community,” said Rev. Ricardo Manuel with Second Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.

Reverend Ricardo Manuel was at Thursday’s meeting at police headquarters. His church is nestled in the Hitch Village area, and has been for more than 100 years, just a hundred yards or so from Avery Street.

“We are the ones that bring everything together. When people leave us out, if we are left out about any kind of meeting about anything that’s happening in the community, it’s not going to happen well.”

The Reverend says he’s encouraged to not only be part of the group meeting to find solutions to the issues facing his community, but that there are so many others willing to step in.

“This is too much for us. So I’m so happy that we have the whole community coming together to help us. It’s too much for one church.”

One community group lending a hand in the effort to curb violence and build relationships in Savannah is Parent University.

“Our police have the vision that by getting into the communities in a more holistic way that we can create avenues of communication for the people who live there, who really own the solutions,” said Michael O’Neal with Parent University.

Friday’s event is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

